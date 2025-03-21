No students injured following early morning bus crash in Thomas County Friday

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — On Friday, March 21st, an SUV rear-ended a school bus carrying 20 students in Thomas County. The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 319 South, about a mile north of Pebble Hill.

TCSO says the 35-year-old female driver of the SUV was heading from Tallahassee to Thomasville and failed to brake in time, leading to the crash. The driver was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff's office says none of the students were injured. Students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Thomas County School System released a statement saying:

"This morning, one of our school buses was involved in an accident when an SUV rear-ended the bus. We are grateful to report that everyone on board is safe. Our bus driver handled the situation with the utmost care, exercising caution and following all safety protocols during and after the incident.

We appreciate the swift response of our transportation staff and emergency personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."

Thomas County Sheriff's Office says the scene was cleared around 9:00 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.