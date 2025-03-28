New sign language class at Hands & Hearts bridges the gap in therapeutic horseback riding

Hands & Hearts offers new sign language class helps bridge communication gaps between instructors and riders.



The program is free and open to people of all ages, starting at four years old, with no upper age limit.



Watch the video to see how this program is making horseback riding more inclusive for our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's designed for sign language speakers.

I'm taking a closer look at a new horseback riding class making the sport more inclusive in our neighborhood.

For some riders, words aren't always an option—but here at Hands & Hearts for Horses, that's not a barrier.

They're teaming up with a speech pathologist to offer free sign-language horseback riding lessons, making sure everyone—no matter their ability—has a way to communicate and connect.

"Especially with autism, we have a lot of clients that use sign language just because they might have difficulties in expressive language," said executive director Susie Chin.

Chin tells me that many of their clients use sign language, so they're now working to teach instructors and volunteers how to communicate effectively with all riders.

"Kind of the same thing of stopping, getting their attention, and then using that sign language to communicate with the clients on their horse," said Chin.

For riders it's work in progress.

"It makes me feel anxious but happy in a way. Sometimes we have fun," said Prescott.

Josline Prescott has been riding horses and volunteering here for over four years despite having disability.

"I have like a disability that sometimes I talk and I don't usually know what I'm saying or people don't know what I'm saying" said Prescott.

Hands and Horses has been providing services for people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries, and other disabilities.

They serve anyone over the age of four, with no upper limit, adapting each lesson to fit the rider's needs.

"We are not limiting the disabilities we can serve. As long as horseback riding is medically safe, we can make it work," said Chin.

Chin tells me it's about building life, physical, and cognitive skills while creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

"How do you bring together a community and make people feel included, and I think having that alternative way of communicating, it's almost like learning a different language. So if you do come across someone that is deaf kind of having that arsenal of being able to communicate or even just say please or thank you," said Chin.

You can sign up for a free sign language horseback riding class this Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Just check with Hands & Horses for availability.

