New program turns Thomasville students into future educators

Thomasville City Schools is partnering with Thomas University to tackle the teacher shortage by developing future educators from within local high schools.



Students can earn a college degree for free while gaining hands-on experience as classroom assistants.



Watch the video to see why this program is important for high schoolers starting out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of teacher jobs are currently open across the Thomasville City Schools district — and the need is growing.

To help fill the gap, the district is now turning to its own students.

"No one wants to teach. I think a lot of people think it's time-consuming, discipline, and money, of course," said Presha.

I'll show you how high schoolers are getting the chance to earn a college degree for free while working as classroom assistants.

As graduation gets closer for seniors, colleges like Thomas University are working hard to boost enrollment numbers.

"We've noticed a decline in enrollment just because things are more expensive and people don't want to take out student loans to then have to pay forever to gain the investments," said Marriah Adams, admissions assistant at Thomas University.

So, Thomas University reached out to local school districts — and with teacher shortages on the rise, especially in Georgia's public schools, education became a clear starting point.

That led to a partnership with Thomasville City Schools.

"So they take what they've learned in my class and then they'll take it to one of the elementary schools as a paraprofessional. So having that hands-on experience already and then gaining more experience, I think it's helpful," said Presha.

Teacher Krishna Presha says her students are already getting real classroom experience — and this new program builds directly on that.

Two students officially signed up last week — making them the first to enter the program and get a free education while working in schools.

" I've seen their faces light up when they see those children and they work with them. It's a feeling that you can't explain to see the faces of students that I've taught and I've seen them with different children. They just love it," said Presha.

For Thomasville High School senior Ni'shyah Duncan, it's already about impact.

"A lot of kids at Scott, they always tell me all of the good things I've done for them to change their lives and stuff like that. Even the teachers and the principal over there," said Duncan.

Leaders at Thomas university say they're already looking to expand the program to more schools in the region.

"If we can grow this program to multiple schools within a 50-mile radius and we can help young kids get a college education, that's really what it's about," said Adams.

It all starts August 19 — with students on track to finish the program in four years and retire just four years after that.

