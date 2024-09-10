NEW INFORMATION: Thomasville mother arrested after child takes gun to school

An investigation found the gun a student took to MacIntyre Park Middle School had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle

Police say the student's mother knew her children had a gun

The mom now faces multiple charges

The Thomasville police department say the mother of a Thomasville student has been arrested. That's after the student was found with a gun at MacIntyre Park Middle School last week.

According to police, Shonkiera Wallace knew her children had a gun, but didn not report it to police. They say she told them to conceal the weapon in another location.

The gun itself had been stolen during an unrelated incident. The weapon was found in the same area where several people were seen burglarizing unlocked cars, on September 3rd. That's just days before the child took the gun to school. Police say the child got that gun at home.

Wallace now faces charges of Theft By Receiving Stolen Property, Theft Of Mislaid Property, Providing A Handgun To A Minor, Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor, and Reckless Conduct.

A second juvenile involved in the investigation may also be charged.

The Thomasville Police Department is asking gun owners to be responsible, and lock their weapons up.