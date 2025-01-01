New Covenant Church opens thrift store and closet to help neighbors

New Covenant Church will open a homeless closet and thrift store in January to provide free clothing to those in need.

Proceeds from the thrift store will fund outreach programs, including meals, showers, and recovery services.

Watch the video to hear neighbors talk about the importance of community support to help meet this need.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

It's a shopping experience for people who might not otherwise have access to things they need.

I'm looking into how New Covenant Church's homeless closet helps meet the growing demand for basic necessities in our community.

"The weather is so horrible, the layers of clothing that's needed for the people that are homeless and the ones that can't provide for themselves—the clothing is genuinely a need," said Samuel.

With constant clothing donations from folks in Thomasville, New Covenant Church created a unique shopping experience for people who are homeless.

They call it the homeless closet.

"If I'm not gonna wear it, I'm not gonna put it in there. We want them to get out of the poverty mindset and see themselves in the workplace, in the community. So we set up the homeless closet like a fancy thrift store," said Allen.

And there is something for everyone.

"We even have clothes for babies, so you know there's something for everyone here," said Samuel.

Allison Allen from the church says these clothes are a lifeline for many.

"So when our folks come to take a shower, or we have the different group homes that come, or people from a recovery class, prison, or jail, or from the street, and they don't have clothes," said Allen.

To address rising costs, New Covenant is extending its reach by opening a thrift store for the public.

Allison says it will also serve the homeless at no cost when needed.

"I had a homeless guy come in, and he just wanted a tie. We took him into the thrift store room, he got a tie, and we saw him walking in town with it. It made him feel special," said Allen.

A feeling they can only continue to provide with the community's help.

"Everybody plays a part, and even the people that come and shop at the thrift store will play a major role that they may not realize. It helps us continue to do what we do," said Allen.

The thrift shop is expected to open in mid-January.

