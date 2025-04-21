Miss Kitty Sanctuary builds medical suite to help sick and senior cats heal

The new space will include separate quarantine rooms for illnesses like upper respiratory infections and ringworm to prevent cross-contamination.

Incoming cats will receive exams and treatment from a partnering veterinarian before joining the main sanctuary.

Watch the video to see how the $17,000 project was funded.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is my cat Tommy — he's a happy, healthy cat now, but like many shelter pets, it took a little care to get him here.

I'm taking you inside Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary, where they're renovating an old space to give sick and senior cats a better shot at healing and finding a home.

Miss Kitty Sanctuary helps cats of all kinds, especially the ones that need extra love and care.

Right now, they're working on something they've needed for a long time: a proper space to safely treat cats dealing with contagious illnesses.

"Right now we have one room for quarantine, and when you have upper respiratory that is contagious one way, and then you have something like ringworm that's contagious in another way," said Price-Engel.

Tara Price-Engel, the manager at Miss Kitty, tells me the plan is to build a medical suite that keeps those illnesses from spreading.

Here's her plan.

"So we have our intakes and get the exams by the veterinarian, and then we have two separate quarantine rooms, one for upper respiratory, one for things like ringworm. So they're not sharing those cooties with each other being in the same room. So that whole three rooms, four rooms back there will be for that," said Price-Engel.

They're not just treating the new cats that come in — this is also a lifeline for the older ones.

"Yes, we have a lot of senior cats, cats that have been here since almost the day that they were born. Our sanctuary rooms over there, and they just haven't been adopted out yet. So there's ongoing care for them u," said Price-Engel."

Carol Johns from the South Georgia Spay and Neuter Clinic says the new setup also helps their vets.

They visit Miss Kitty often — and now, they'll finally have a clean, organized space to do their work.

"And it will also give our veterinarian a space where she has everything available to her that she needs to examine the cats because she examines every cat that comes in as well as treats them if they have medical issues that need her expertise," said Jones.

The full project is expected to cost around $17,000 — and since Miss Kitty is a nonprofit, they're relying on donations and adoption fees to help cover it.

