Millions of pounds of cotton burn in Massive Meigs fire

MEIGS, GA — Fire crews responded to a massive fire early Wednesday, March 26th at Four Corners Gin in Meigs. The Thomas County Fire Chief says flames broke out around 11:30 a.m.

Smoke was visible from miles away, prompting 39 fire personnel from Thomas County, Thomasville, Camilla, Mitchell County CI, and Autry State Prison to assist.

Thomas County Fire Chief Chris Jones said firefighters battled the flames for hours, using 60,000 gallons of water to contain the fire.

Thomas County Fire chief Chris Jones

The biggest challenge, Jones said, was removing millions of pounds of cotton and cotton seed from the warehouse to access burning areas.

While the fire is no longer actively burning, Thomas County Fire remains on scene to monitor and control hot spots. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

No injuries have been reported. Officials urge drivers on Highway 19 North to remain cautious as smoke may still affect visibility.

