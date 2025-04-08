Loose dogs spark fear after multiple attacks in Thomasville

Neighbors near McIntyre Park say two loose dogs have killed cats, small dogs, and even a duck over the past year.



Residents voiced concerns during a recent County Commission meeting, sharing graphic photos and video evidence.



Sheriff Tim Watkins says his office is now taking steps to locate the dogs and hold the owners accountable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This video shows two aggressive dogs attacking a cat near McIntyre Park, but neighbors tell me that incidents like this happen far too often.

"It broke my heart. They snatched one cat, an old cat that was asleep on the porch," said Burges.

I'm talking to neighbors who say they've had enough.

For more than a year now, neighbors like Carol Burges near McIntyre Park have been living in fear of two aggressive dogs roaming their area.

Carol tells me these dogs have been attacking anything in their path.

"Just attacking cats. They've attacked small dogs. One lady lost her duck to it. And it's just, it's two dogs, and they just are killing to be killing. They're not trying to eat the animals they killed. They just, on the cats, they break their neck and drop them and go," said Burges.

And with this happening frequently, Carol started taking matters into her own hands.

" I finally had to take my outside cats, what I had left because they killed five, take them inside. And now I have to put up a fence around my property to keep the dogs out because Animal Control has known the address of these dogs, well, one of them for a few months, but the second one, community just found out where it lives. That was provided to Animal Control a week or so ago. And they still haven't done anything about it," said Burges.

With no action taken, Carol and other neighbors decided to speak up at Tuesday's county commissioners' meeting to find out why this hasn't been resolved yet.

"We respond to 614 calls for animal services from January 1st until today. We respond to each call that we actually get. I was not aware that there was a video of these dogs actually attacking this cat," said Watkins.

Sheriff Watkins, who oversees the Sheriff's Department and Animal Control, was at the meeting and assured neighbors that action would be taken.

He tells me that with the new evidence, they can now track down these dogs.

"We will now go out, contact, locate these dogs, contact the owners of these dogs. We will actually take these dogs and hold the owners of these dogs responsible," said Watkins.

Sheriff Watkins tells me the owners will be charged with having their dogs running at large, and they'll also face fines.

