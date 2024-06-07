Jack Hadley Black History Museum getting $400k grant in Thomasville

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is Thomasville’s first African American museum.

The South Georgia landmark is getting a grant of more than $400,000.

Read the news release below to see why the money is vital to furthering the museum's mission.

NEWS RELEASE:

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) announced a $413,425 federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to the Jack Hadley Black History Museum located in Thomasville, GA. The grant was made possible through the Museum Grants for African American History and Culture program. The Jack Hadley Black History Museum strives to educate individuals about the history and culture of African Americans both in Southwest Georgia and across the nation.

“The Jack Hadley Black History Museum has been a critical organ for historical preservation and education in Thomas County for the past 30 years, and I am delighted to announce this new award which will allow the Museum to expand its programming and audience,” said Congressman Bishop. “Museum grants present opportunities for our trusted, local institutions to thrive and continue to educate the American people while also attracting tourism which brings economic growth to our communities. In Congress, I will continue to support federal funding for museums to help ensure that our nation’s history and culture are preserved, studied, and understood all over our country.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services for awarding the Jack Hadley Black History Museum a federal grant of $413,425 through their Museum Grants for African American History and Culture program. This significant support will enable us to enhance our exhibits at the future site of the museum with innovative audio/visual media and technology, creating a more engaging and immersive experience for our visitors. This grant will help us attract younger audiences, ensuring that the rich history of African Americans in Southwest Georgia is preserved, celebrated, and passed down to future generations,” said Daniel J. Pittman, Executive Director of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.

“This museum means so much to our community, and we are appreciative of all the support we have received through the years. Receiving this grant would not have been possible without the work of Ms. Melanie Martin, our grant writer, and the decades of steadfast supporters of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum. We are excited about the opportunities this funding provides and are committed to continuing our mission to educate and inspire our community through the powerful stories of African American history,” added Pittman.

Established in 1995, the Jack Hadley Black History Museum is Thomasville’s first African American museum. James “Jack” Hadley, founder and historian, has preserved over 4,669 pieces of African American artifacts. The museum features exhibits on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., African Americans in the military, Thomasville’s very own black history, and a host of other topics.

