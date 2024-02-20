“It is my honor" - Thomasville names Roger Wade Glover new police chief

The City of Thomasville has a new police chief.

Roger Wade Glover was named as the new chief Tuesday after John Letteney retired earlier in the year.

Read the Thomasville news release below to learn more about Glover's background.

THOMASVILLE NEWS RELEASE:

City Manager Alan Carson has announced the appointment of Roger Wade Glover as the City of Thomasville’s new Chief of Police. Glover’s appointment will be effective immediately.

“I am pleased to name Wade as the Chief of the Thomasville Police Department,” said Carson. “Wade has faithfully served the citizens of Thomasville for more than thirty years, making him uniquely qualified to lead this department forward. He understands the culture of the organization and has an impressive understanding of the needs of our city. His experience with TPD, together with his proven record of leadership to the city, makes him the ideal candidate for the position.”

The recruitment process for Thomasville’s next police chief began last fall after former chief, John Letteney, informed the City Manager of his decision to retire. Carson said that the City utilized the services of the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs, who also assisted previously in the search after the retirement of Chief Troy Rich in 2020.

“The process to find our new Police Chief was the same process we used when Chief Letteney was hired. The GAPC did an initial assessment of twenty applicants and selected those that were best suited to our position,” said Carson. “The GAPC then conducted initial interviews and tested a pool of five candidates.” Final interviews were held this month before the final selection of Glover was made.

Glover joined the Thomasville Police Department in October of 1992. Starting as a patrol officer, he rose through the ranks, working in almost every facet of the department’s operation throughout his career. He has most recently served the department as Major, a position he has held since 2014.

“It is my honor to be selected as the new Police Chief for the City of Thomasville,” said Glover. “I want to thank City Manager Alan Carson and his staff for having the confidence in me as I move into this new role. I look forward to continuing to serve the community that I love.”

Glover received a bachelor’s of science degree in Criminal Justice from Thomas University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbus State University. Glover and his wife, Gina, live in Thomasville. They share two sons, Bryan and Brad, and one grandson, Zachary.