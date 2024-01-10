INSIDE LOOK: South Georgia man bringing affordable housing to Thomasville

Developer Rendall Mash says his goal is have 3 to 4 homes built by the end of 2024.

Houses will be listed at $200,000 or lower.

Check out the video above to get an inside look of one of the homes under construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The south side isn't like how it used to be," said Nikita Wade.

Nikita Wade has lived on the south side of Thomasville her entire life.

"Some people look at the south side as if it's a bad side," said Wade.

I told her how a local developer is working to bring affordable housing to the area.

"You have a lot of people that are homeless, a lot of people that walk the streets, you have a lot of people living in abandoned homes. I mean bringing affordable living to the south side would be a tremendous blessing to a lot of people," said Wade.

Right now, the average sale price for a home in Thomasville is $289,000 according to the chamber of commerce.

Developer Rendall Mash tells me his plan is to bring affordable housing to Augusta Avenue for $200,000 or less.

"These neighborhoods were middle class neighborhoods. There weren't so many empty homes or vacant homes in the neighborhood," said Rendall Mash, RLM Home Builders.

You may remember Rendall Mash from last week when ABC 27 reported a new grocery store in Mash's old neighborhood.

Though he grew up on the Westside he now calls the Southside home.

"There was a great since of pride in those neighborhoods," said Mash.

Now Mash is looking to return that feeling back to the area.

"The way they poured into me I'm pouring back into those with deliberate efforts," said Mash.

Something Wade says is needed.

"There's hope for this side," said Wade.

Mash says his goal is have 3 to 4 homes built by the end of 2024.