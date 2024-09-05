Human remains found in Thomas County; investigation ongoing

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., utility workers discovered skeleton remains on Hansell Chastain Road in Thomas County.

The workers notified the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and verified that it was human remains. TCSO secured the scene overnight and did a recovery Thursday morning.

The remains have been turned over to Thomas County Coroner. There’s no missing person reported that matches the time body has been there.

TCSO said the remains are that of a small-framed person. They estimate the body had been there one to two months, but the lab tests need to confirm that.

