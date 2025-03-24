Historic Broad Street building now fully renovated with office and retail spaces

The building, originally built in 1873, has been restored with original hardwood floors, windows, and historic elements preserved.



The renovation includes 12 office spaces and 3 retail spaces, most of which are already leased.



The corner of Broad and Remington is now home to businesses like Godwin Jewelers and Kin Wine Shop, further revitalizing the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A former Masonic Lodge turned office and retail space—this Broad Street building is getting a second life.

Seeing how this project is keeping history alive while boosting business downtown.

This brick building has stood on the corner of Broad and Remington for nearly 150 years.

Back in October, I told you about a project giving it a new purpose. Now, that project is complete—12 office spaces and 3 retail spaces are fully built and some already leased.

"So we're actually standing in the second story of the space, which that was what the space was originally built for, was the second story, which was the Mason Meeting Hall. So we've named the building the Mason, on Broad," said Abbott, owner of the building.

Heather Abbott, the granddaughter of former owner Jimmy Kirkland, bought the building in 2021 and spent the last three years carefully restoring its 11,000 square feet.

"It's been interesting to be able to keep all of the original elements, such as the windows, the hardwood floors, so all the hardwood floors are original to the space. And we were able to rehab the windows," said Abbott.

Abbott says the project will attract more traffic to this area of downtown.

"Historically, Remington and Broad, you know, it's a very busy traffic corner in downtown. It's actually the second busiest corner in downtown Thomasville. And so to have the economic footprint of three retail stores and 12 offices is pretty dynamic," said Abbott.

And while much of the renovation was planned, some surprises along the way.

"Right at the end of the project, we discovered there was a fireplace there. And that added a different element to the design part of it. So we were able to use that in the design. Now, it's not an operable fireplace by any means," said Whitney.

Charlie Whitney, an artist who helped restore the space, says they worked to preserve its historic Thomasville feel.

"The upstairs has got really high ceilings. Maybe, I think they're around 14 feet high. So you don't see much of that in newer buildings. And not very many buildings around here that upper floors have ceiling heights like that," said Whitney.

Abbott tells me as of now, three office spaces are still available for lease and one retail space is still under final work and should be ready for lease in two months.

