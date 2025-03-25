Free tax prep program saves Thomasville retirees over $1.8 Million

The program, led by the Rotary Club and IRS-certified volunteers, serves retirees and low-income families at no charge.



Since its launch, it has returned over $1.8 million in refunds, boosting the local economy.



Tax services are available every Tuesday through April 14th, with appointments required.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Retirees in Thomasville have saved over $1.8 million thanks to this free tax prep program.

I'm breaking down how this service is helping seniors keep more of their hard-earned money.

There are just a few weeks left to use this free service.

Started by the Rotary Club, it's been a lifeline for retirees and low-income families.

Al Bryan, who's been helping for over 12 years, says it's vital for so many in our community.

"It's the service people need here, definitely in Thomas County. Where a large percentage of the people are impoverished. So we do it for free. If they go to another service, they could get the same service, but they have to pay a fee. And if you saw some of the low numbers of the income, every dollar counts to them," said Bryan.

The program has helped more than 2,800 families, putting over $1.8 million in refunds back into their pockets.

"If they had to go pay someone to do it, then they wouldn't get much money back. They'd only get two or three hundred dollars back. They'd have to pay a hundred dollars for the services," said Rich.

Scott Rich, a volunteer with the Rotary Club, says all volunteers are IRS-certified and are here to help with everything from filling out forms to double-checking everything before submission.

He tells me it's a huge help for neighbors who may be disabled or just not familiar with technology.

"They can't handle it. A lot of them don't have a computer. We've worked on some hundred-year-old folks coming in here," said Rich.

Neighbors come from all over southwest Georgia—and even Florida—because free tax help just isn't available.

"My favorite part is seeing a lot of older people like me, using them and enjoying their service," said Tillman.

For clients like Maxine Tillman, this program is about more than just taxes—it's about the social interaction and the positive experience with the volunteers who are always there to help.

"I guess I could learn, I haven't even attempted. Because I always enjoy coming to them," said Tillman.

Neighbors can also get their taxes done at Thomas University's Genealogical Library every Wednesday from 1 to 5 PM.

