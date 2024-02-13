FIND OUT WHERE: New museum or library could be headed to Thomasville

The City of Thomasville is considering rezoning 725 North Dawson Street from residential to a cultural facility.

That area is the Thomasville History Center and the lot adjacent to it.

Check out the video above to hear from neighbor on their thoughts concerning the rezoning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Roses is undergoing some changes.

"We're requesting that you go through a first reading of rezoning these properties," said Kenneth Thompson, City Planner.

One change in particular is the decision on whether to rezone the Thomasville History Center located at 725 North Dawson Street.

I checked the City's public records. It turns out the non-profit has a vacant lot next to their existing building. They are wanting to use this land to expand the museum's campus.

"It is for the rezoning of their existing campus as well as a piece of property directly adjacent to them," said Thompson.

The area is currently zoned as a residential property.

Now the city is deciding whether to change that zoning and make it a cultural facility such as a museum or library.

"It's creating a space where people can be more, do more, learn more," said Joel Davis Jr.

I hit the pavement to see if this change were something the community would want.

Joel Davis Jr. has lived in Thomasville his entire life.

He says that he believes change is good.

"I think it's a great opportunity to build on providing those spaces and resources where people can have access to an adventure in a book or history in a book," said Davis.

So far, no final decisions have been made but Davis tells me he's excited for what's next.

"I love the idea of bringing more resources to Thomasville, Georgia," said Davis.

As for now, no clear date has been set for this new addition.