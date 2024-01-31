FIND OUT HOW: South Georgia college student's stray cat initiative turns into a non-profit

All Saints Cats TNR is officially a non-profit.

TNR has helped over 130 cats and 30 have been adopted.

Check out the video above to hear from from the person behind the idea.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A problem that keeps rearing its head in Thomas County.

"There's no place in Thomasville that doesn't have an overpopulation of feral cats," said Christopher Linton, Secretary of Board, TNR .

You may remember a story I did back in July introducing a Thomas County University student working to fix that, Kristen Manza. She's the person behind All Saints Cats Trap Neuter Return.

"This started as a back yard operation with me being like, 'hey there's a couple of cats here I need to do something,'" said Kristen Manza, Founder of All Saints Cats TNR.

Now that mission to help has turned into an official non-profit. Here's why that's important.

"We can apply for grants now," said Manza.

Whereas before, the organization was fueled solely by donations. Though the problem is far from over.

"The slow dawning realization of the vast number that there is," said Linton.

Christopher Linton is one of many Thomasville neighbors who has experienced the overpopulation of cats firsthand.

"Each neighborhood or a dumpster nearby, there's a colony," said Linton.

A year ago, Thomas County and Thomasville Humane parted ways leaving animal control up to the sheriff's office.

While the Sheriff's Office found its footing many animals went un-sheltered.

"We are nowhere near done," said Manza.

Making Manza's TNR's latest status change right on time.

"I'm proud of her and I'm proud of the work she's done," said Linton.

If you would like to get involved or even adopt a cat, head on over to my story to find a direct link to get you started.