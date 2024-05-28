Downtown Demolition Boosts Thomasville's Art Scene: Local Businesses React

Thomasville's creative district is undergoing an upgrade, with demolition underway at 233 West Jackson Street.

Neighbors see the demolition as an opportunity to revitalize the area and create a new community focal point.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thomasville's Creative District is undergoing Revitalization

Progress at 233 West Jackson Street as demolition begins to transform the area.

Susan Harnevious, owner of Mustard Seed Mercantile, shareD her excitement for the renewal.

"The dilapidated building has long been an eyesore, but with demolition underway, we're looking forward to the transformation," says Harnevious.

The city's plans include structural enhancements and landscaping to create a Gateway into The Ritz Amphitheater, expected to be completed by December.

