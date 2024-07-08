Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodThomasville

Actions

Construction crews installing new water main in Thomasville; see where traffic could be affected

Work scheduled to last 2 weeks
Thomasville
MGN Online
Thomasville
Thomasville
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 08, 2024

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Thomasville issued the following news release about an ongoing project:

Construction crews are scheduled to install a new water main between East Pinetree Boulevard and 1530 East Jackson Street. The work is scheduled to begin on July 8, 2024, and it will take approximately two (2) weeks to complete.

There will be temporary lane closures on the inbound lanes of East Jackson Street while the work is being completed. Construction signs will be posted, and travelers in the area are encouraged to select an alternate route or prepare for potential traffic delays. Please be on the lookout for construction workers in the construction area.

For more information about this project, please call the City of Thomasville’s Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood