Construction crews installing new water main in Thomasville; see where traffic could be affected

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) —

Construction crews are scheduled to install a new water main between East Pinetree Boulevard and 1530 East Jackson Street. The work is scheduled to begin on July 8, 2024, and it will take approximately two (2) weeks to complete.

There will be temporary lane closures on the inbound lanes of East Jackson Street while the work is being completed. Construction signs will be posted, and travelers in the area are encouraged to select an alternate route or prepare for potential traffic delays. Please be on the lookout for construction workers in the construction area.

For more information about this project, please call the City of Thomasville’s Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.