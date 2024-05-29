"A way to share what she loved" - How a Thomasville free little library honors one neighbor's legacy

Nellie Mandy Hasty, a mother, sister, and hospital worker, found comfort in books and Pokémon after her cancer diagnosis in 2012.

Julie Williams says her sister played Pokemon when she was being treated so they turned the library into a Pokemon stop.

Watch the video to see the story behind 'free little library' and how it honors one neighbor's legacy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A sister's love and a shared passion for Pokémon and books inspired the creation of 'free little library in Thomasville.

Julie Williams, her sister said Nelly wanted to reach level 30 in Pokémon before her passing, a goal she sadly couldn't reach.

"When she got sick with cancer, as it progressed she got to where she couldn't do a lot. I would take her downtown Pokemon hunting. My mother would take her Pokemon hunting. We go to walk down the Main Street and there were little free libraries down there"

"when she passed away it just hit me one day to start a little free library for her. A way to share what she loved, a way to share books with people"

Julie said because her sister Mandy doesn't have a grave stone, this just felt like her little special place…surrounded by the things she loved

As Mandy's birthday approaches in July, Julie plans to share special videos of Mandy through a QR code engraved on the little library.