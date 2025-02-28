36th Thomasville antiques show celebrates history and rare treasures while giving back

The Thomasville Antiques Show has been a staple for antique lovers for over 30 years, drawing vendors and collectors from across the country.

Proceeds from the show support local youth programs, including summer camps, scholarships, and arts education.

Watch the video to see the rare treasures and hear from local experts about the rich history behind Thomasville's antique culture.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This item is listed at over a quarter million dollars, making it the most expensive piece I could find at the Thomasville Antique Show Foundation.

I'm checking in on some of the rarest antiques at the show and the history behind these priceless pieces.

Thomasville's love for antiques began after the Industrial Revolution, driven by the wealth of large estates and plantations.

As vacation homes became popular, there was a growing demand for antique furniture and decor to fill them.

SOT /Ephraim Rotter, Thomasville History Center

" you buy an older home, you want to decorate it with things appropriate to the time period, and that's promoted. And so, then you needed stores to sell that, and to promote that. And so, Thomasville had a number of antique stores pop up fairly early on, and it's just something that has really boosted and generated itself from generation to generation," said Ephraim Rotter, curator at the Thomasville History Center.

This love for antiques grew, eventually leading to the creation of the Thomasville Antique Show Foundation.

The nonprofit is now celebrating its 36th year with vendors from across the country showing art, jewelry, and even clothes.

"It's benefiting all different types of local children's charities, which is important. So everything from Young Lives, South Georgia Ballet, Thomasville Center for the Arts, and we also partner with schools to do some scholarships for graduating seniors," said Rachel Arnold, Antique Show Foundation Board Member

One of the oldest pieces on display is from Joanne La Poma, who collects sterling silver from the Victorian era and beyond.

Her collection includes black rings and jewelry, which she tells me symbolizes mourning during that time.

"There's a lot of black in that time frame because it was a custom to mourn a year. So a lot of these ladies, not just from infants, mortality, high rate, but you know, young people didn't live as, people didn't live as long. So some of the ladies were in mourning a good portion of their life," said La Poma.

One of the most fascinating items on display is coin silver pieces—melted down coins from different countries, repurposed into fine silverware by silversmiths who started their craft in the 1820s.

"The wealthy people back then, before there was running water, they had sterling because it was, the bacteria didn't stay to it because you couldn't turn on a faucet to get water because they didn't have running water yet. So the sterling is a natural antibiotic and the bacteria doesn't stick to it," said La Poma.

The antique show continues through Sunday from 9:30 AM until 4:30 PM, with general admission priced at $25.

You can grab your tickets online.

