$20 million grant will help preserve Black history

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Old pipes, extreme weather, and homes in disrepair— a $20 million grant is fixing all those challenges.

"We need help. I'm not afraid to say that," said Ida Taylor, a senior neighbor from Dewey City.

I'm taking a closer look at how this will impact the historic neighborhoods where families have called home for generations.

For decades, residents like Ida Taylor have lived in Dewey City, a historic Black neighborhood now facing aging infrastructure and deteriorating homes.

She tells me the older she gets, the harder it is to survive—especially on a fixed income.

"This community, as well as our other traditional communities, have a huge senior population, and we want to give them safety and shelter," said Earl Williams, Executive Director at TCDC.

One of the main projects in the grant will focus on replacing old pipes and wastewater infrastructure—some of which are up to 100 years old.

"I've seen ditches full of water by Douglas. We had a sewer problem here a while back," said Taylor.

The goal is to prevent sewer backups and overflow that have caused problems for years.

"There've been major spills from it that flow over into the Ochlocknee Creek that the community uses. We clean it up whenever it happens; however, it's a recurring issue, and this is an opportunity to fix all that," said Eric Gossett,Assistant Utilities Superintendent.

Another important project under the grant is the home improvement initiative.

"We go into the person's house with certain tools and devices and monitors, and they can determine the airflow, temperature, and level of moisture. It's all about making these homes more energy-efficient, which will reduce utility bills and make them more comfortable," said Williams.

The grant will fund necessary repairs to 45 homes in critical need, helping families like Taylor's live in more comfortable and affordable spaces.

"I hadn't planned on being here as long as I have, but I can't afford anything else with rent being $14 to $1,500 a month," said Taylor.

The funds will also support a new community resilience hub, offering shelter during extreme weather, along with a federally qualified health clinic for essential care.

If you live in Dewey City, Stevens Street, or Fletcherville and are interested in the home improvement program, you'll need to apply through the Thomasville Community Development Corporation (TCDC).