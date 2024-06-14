Thomasville Police looking for two accused for terroristic threats and harassment

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WTXL) — Thomasville Police announced Friday morning that they are searching for two individuals wanted for terroristic threats and harassment.

Police said they are searching for Joseph Elkins and Makayla Sharp.

Elkins and Sharp were both contacted by law enforcement and told to turn themselves in, but police said they have failed to cooperate any further.

The Thomasville Police Department believes Elkins and Sharp are currently in Florida and are in possession of at least one firearm.

They could possibly be traveling in a black Dodge Ram truck.

This is an active investigation, and when reached for comment, the police department could not provide additional details on the nature of the investigation.

