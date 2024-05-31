Wife of late-artist Ernest M. Lee shares gratitude for Tallahassee Museum's latest exhibit

Tallahassee Museum's latest art exhibit recognizes late-artist Ernest M. Lee through "A Retrospective."

The exhibit had its first showing back in February, but the last showing will be held on July 9th.

Watch the video to hear from Lee's wife, Gloria, about her thoughts about her husband's work being showcased in the capital city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The latest art exhibit at the Tallahassee Museum is leaving on-lookers in awe. It's paying homage to artist Ernest M. Lee.

The exhibit titled "Ernest M. Lee: A Retrospective" highlights Lee's artwork throughout his career's lifetime.

Lee, was an award-winning artist from North Carolina who moved to Central Florida for 20 years prior to his death in 2022.

His work was often called "Florida's Van Gogh" as his love for painting shined through his work.

Lee's wife, Gloria Lee says she's honored her late husband's work is not only being showcased but also gives the community a chance to learn more within the arts.

"I think it's wonderful, it gives everybody an opportunity when you have a building that has so much other things to offer but you have art in here that will teach kids a chance to learn more about what other artists do, and there is so many different types of artists out there doing positive things and show good artwork." said Lee,

You can check out the exibit now until July 9th at the Tallahassee Museum.

