"We just got power" - Tallahassee church and police help neighbors one week after tornado

Neighbors lined up around the block for help a week after a tornado impacted many Tallahassee neighborhoods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I've been tracking storm recovery in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood for a week now.

Neighbors who lived through May 10th's tornado still need help.

"As of yesterday, we just got power."

Tammy Coleman lives in my neighborhood.

She's lived in Tallahassee since 1996.

I found her as she was waiting in line at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Friday morning.

That line wrapped around the parking lot filled with people in need.

The Church, Tallahassee Police, and others turned out to help the community .

"It was a long, hot, four or five days."

The damage of the storm caused people living here lost power and were running low on food.

"We've lost a lot of that, especially on the Southside of Tallahassee. A lot of food was destroyed and had to be thrown away!"

"I personally feel it's a need to help someone who's in need.

Reverend Don Tolliver is the Associate Minister at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

"We have enough services for about four or 500 people."

Reverend Tolliver says the Church and TPD handed out 26 pallets of goods, toys for children, pillows, diapers, and other essentials items.

Items that TPD's Deputy Chief and President of North Florida Chapter of Nobel, Tonja Smith, says are necessary.

"A lot of people lost stuff. We have all kinds of things that people need that may not have been able to get to a store."

Smith also tells me…

"People are very patient today; we're going to be able to service everybody."

A service that neighbors like Tammy Coleman say is helpful.

"It seems to be very helpful, and everyone is working together."