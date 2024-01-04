WATCH VIDEO: JetBlue lands at Tallahassee for the first time; see where you can go

TALLAHASSEE — JetBlue arrived at Tallahassee International Airport to begin service Thursday morning. The airline is launching service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH).

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the beginning of JetBlue’s direct, daily service between Florida’s capital city and Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to passengers who enjoy this new air service option at Tallahassee International Airport,” said City of Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. “Intra-state travel is a driver for our economy and our airport’s partnership with JetBlue provides a convenient connection to and from South Florida that will benefit residents and visitors alike.”

In a news release, JetBlue said with the addition of new air service and major infrastructure projects underway, including the International Processing Facility, TLH is on track to serve one million passengers in 2024.

JetBlue will operate the Tallahassee route using its Airbus A320 aircraft.