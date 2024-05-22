WATCH: Book drive supplies hundreds of books to Tallahassee elementary students

Last year's Radley Firm's Summer Book Drive, the firm received over 240 books in donations.

This year's book drive that number has nearly quadrupled.

Watch the view to hear from the firm's founder about how these donations show that the community cares about its students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of books going into the hands of kindergarteners as they head into summer break.

It's all thanks to the Radley Firm's Summer Book Drive.

They set out with a goal of collecting 300 books.

But thanks to the community, they raised almost 900.

Jamie Van Pelt is the founder and CEO of The Radley Firm.

He says the success of this year's drive shows how much the community cares about its students.

"Their Community loves them, and backs them, and wants them to the tune of five books each, free of charge, to go home with, is overwhelming. but 886 books, with more coming in every day, is pretty astounding." said Van Pelt.

Van Pelt started the drive last year.

He says the goal is to keep students reading through the summer... so they keep the momentum into first grade.