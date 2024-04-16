WATCH: Big Bend Habitat for Humanity helps family achieve American Dream

Big Bend Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

This brand-new home is in a community that hasn't seen any housing developments for the last 30 years.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's executive director about his personal highlight of fulfilling these projects.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"True to my American dream-- Thank you so much." said Lillian Trosty.

In the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, Big Bend's Habitat for Humanity is keeping the American dream alive.

Tuesday, the organization held a home dedication ceremony for the Trosty family.

From beginning to end this project took the organization about a year and a half to complete.

Bringing in a brand-new home to a community that hasn't seen any housing developments for the last 30 years.

Antoine Wright, Executive Director of Big Bend Habitat for Humanity tells ABC 27 his favorite part of the dedication ceremony.

"Being able to hand the keys to a new homeowner is an amazing part of the job and it's probably the most rewarding. There's a lot of stuff that leads up to kind of the grand finale which is : Hey, you've worked really really hard and it's my distinguished pleasure to congratulate you on the success of home ownership." said Wright.

Big Bend's Habitat for humanity has 3 additional projects that are in the works.

One of which is a Faith build project.

So, the organization is asking local congregations to come out and participate.

More details about the Faith build project are available on the organization's website.