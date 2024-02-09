VIDEO: Tallahassee Museum welcomes new art exhibit in Southwest Tallahassee

A new art exhibit is coming to Southwest Tallahassee, it will pay homage to Artist Ernest M. Lee.

Tallahassee Museum tries to introduce three new exhibits to enrich the culture in Tallahassee.

Watch the video above to hear from Museum visitors and others about the new art exhibit coming

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s more and more for people to see… you come out here one time and your experience may be completely different the next time that you come out.”

I met Kristin Griffis and her five-year-old son JJ at the Tallahassee Museum.

Among the 52-acres here, they’re taking in history, nature, and artwork.

“You’re walking around, you’re learning and its lessons that I’m glad that they have been able to teach.”

Education and preservation…

That’s what this Southwest Tallahassee landmark is all about.

Now, the Museum is welcoming a new exhibit.

It’s called the Ernest M Lee art exhibit. It honors the Gainesville Artist.

Lee was born in North Carolina before moving south for 20 years before his death in 2022

“I want the audience to pick up on and enjoy is the life of Ernest and the joy he brought to his painting… I’m hoping that they come and take a little bit of inspiration from this.”

Director of Collections and Exhibits at Tallahassee Museum, Colin Brady tells me how the new display ended up here.

“We’ve had the wonderful opportunity of working with Ernest late wife Gloria Lee… We kind of came to this conclusion that a retrospective would be the best way to go about it.”

Teaching future generations, whether from Florida or…

“I’m from Mississippi, and so I’ve learned a little bit of Florida history for myself out here. I want the museum to grow and thrive so people can continue to come out here.”

Keeping a capital city tradition going.

“We’re super exited for that too!”

