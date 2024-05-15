VIDEO: Tallahassee church donates over 40 fans to Elder Care Services

Elder Care Services has provided care to over 2,000 seniors in the area.

Watch the video to hear from the church's pastor about the church's contribution.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors helping neighbors in Southwest Tallahassee.

As temperatures rise, Elder Care Services has kicked off their fan drive initiative.

On Wednesday, members of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church donated 41 fans.

Reverend Kortney Haigler, shares how much it means for the church to come together and contribute.

"Meeting the need of the community is what we desire to do. We not only want to create a healthy church but it's our desire to create a healthy community." said Reverend Haigler.

Prior to Wednesday's donation, 15 seniors we're on the wait-list for fans.

Due to the Jacob Chapel's donation, those seniors won't have to wait too much longer.