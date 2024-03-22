Watch Now
VIDEO: One person hurt in shooting along Lake Bradford Road, police searching for suspect

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Thursday night.
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 20:18:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police confirmed one person was shot Thursday evening along Lake Bradford Road. As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, TPD told ABC 27's Channing Frampton they were still looking for a suspect.

Tallahassee Police did not immediately release a suspect description. A watch commander told Frampton investigators were given multiple descriptions.

A helicopter could be seen circling the area as the investigation played out. Multiple police cars had McCaskill Avenue blocked off for the investigation.

