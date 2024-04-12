Watch Now
VIDEO: Flooding persists in Southwest Tallahassee, Red Cross working to help neighbors recover

Neighbors had to be rescued by boat Thursday as the water rose
High water is forcing neighbors in Southwest Tallahassee out of their homes for a second day. The Red Cross is working to help families affected by the flooding.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 12, 2024
2024-04-12

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The American Red Cross in Tallahassee is working to help neighbors affected by Thursday's heavy rain and flooding event in the Tallahassee area.

LCSO2.jpeg
LCSO and other local first responders rescuing residents impacted by flood waters Thursday morning along Southern Bell Loop/Emily Loop.

Neighbors living along Emily Loop and Southern Bell Loop were forced out of their homes Thursday.

Friday, the Red Cross told Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, the flooding situation is the worst they’ve seen in a while.

They said they are putting in a big effort to help move people toward recovery. The Red Cross reminded neighbors, "never walk, swim, or drive through floodwater. Just 6 in of fast-moving floodwater can knock you over, and 12 in can carry your vehicle away."

WATCH TERRY'S INSTAGRAM REEL ON THE EMILY LOOP SITUATION:

Leon County Emergency Management says, "citizens displaced or affected by Thursday morning's severe weather should contact the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross for additional disaster assistance. The American Red Cross can be contacted at 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767)."

Additionally, citizens can contact 2-1-1 Big Bend for additional social services and disaster assistance. Those in need can simply dial 2-1-1 or call 850.617.6333.

