VIDEO: Fire destroys two-story house in Leon County; fire marshal investigating

The state fire marshal's office is investigating a fire that destroyed a two-story house in Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office had to close Blountstown Highway for a while Wednesday as crews worked to put out the fire.

Read the news release from TFD below to learn more.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On March 13, at 6:53 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located in the area of Otis Wallace Lane and Blountstown Highway.

First arriving units reported heavy fire involving a two-story residential structure. TFD crews immediately pulled hose lines and began to extinguish the fire. Blountstown Highway was closed to through traffic by the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) due to the TFD needing to lay hose lines from a fire hydrant. TFD crews were on scene for several hours extinguishing the fire.

There were no reported injuries on scene and the home is considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene for further investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by LCSO, the Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County EMS and Talquin Electric Cooperative.

