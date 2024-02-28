VIDEO: Finishing touches being added to North Florida Innovation Lab; new jobs expected

The final finishing touches include setting up internet access and adding furniture.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Things are finally coming together for Innovation Park's North Florida Innovation Lab. I'm Terry's Gilliam, your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

As the final pieces are making their way inside, I see what's next as the project nears the end.

Putting the final bow on the long-awaited Innovation Park project - North Florida's Innovation Lab is set to open this year. The final pieces are being added.

That includes installing internet access and furniture. Innovation Park spent $160 thousand dollars with furniture vendors. The project broke ground in 2022 and is designed to grow technology-based economic development.

I spoke with the Director of North Florida Innovation Labs, Bill Lickson, about the progress and what it does for the community.

"The building is nearly done. We've got furniture fixtures and equipment coming in. Hopefully this becomes a catalyst to drive growth in the South and West sides and create economic prosperity."

The space will be exclusively for private companies and includes 31 labs and 20 offices.

The labs are expected to give the community an economic boost.

Innovation Park is promising to bring more than 600 full-time, permanent jobs.