VIDEO: FAMU Cheer Squad shows up to support TMH cancer patients

The FAMU Cheer squad and Mascot took time to visit Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare cancer patients to show their support.

The FAMU cheer squad plans to show support at many other schools, community centers, and more.

Watch the video above to hear from FAMU cheerleaders and and a patient.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Oh, my goodness, that was fabulous. It made my day, especially being my last day."

That was Evette O'Connor, a cancer patient at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. That bell marks the end of her chemo treatment.

FAMU Cheerleaders made the trip from Southwest Tallahassee to Northeast to show their support.

"I think it's wonderful that the girls took the time out of their busy schedules with school and their cheering practices to take time for those of us here getting treatment. "

O'Connor had been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I can't believe I've done this. It's been a challenge. Not only with cheerleaders coming it was awesome, but also the treatment here has been absolutely amazing."

"It's really important for us to be here, because FAMU cheer is a part of the community. We love giving back to the community." I asked FAMU Cheer Captain, Stacia Gardner how this experience compares with cheering in a packed stadium.

"Community events are lot more up close and personal. It really gives us a chance to engage with the community."

"I think we're just really excited to be here, really excited to give back to our community as much as we can."

It's a community O'Connor says she's grateful to be part of.

"They're very beautiful and very nice. It was wonderful."