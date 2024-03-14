VIDEO: Crazy 8 Ranch hosts a spring camp; see how it helps kids

Crazy 8 Ranch hosts it's 13th annual Spring Camp.

Children will participate in trial rides, grooming along with group feedings.

Watch the video to hear from the owner of the Ranch regarding the value of this camp.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I feel that it is a very good learning opportunity for anybody that wants to really get into horses." said volunteer Ashley Barnes.

In the Fort Braden neighborhood, kids saddled up throughout this week for Crazy 8 Ranch's 13th annual spring camp.

They're learning the ins and outs of what life is like on the ranch.

Children have the opportunity to participate through rides, grooming and feedings.

The owner of Crazy 8, Marcia Decamp tells us its all about educating her community.

Decamp says: "You can't get just get a horse and keep it in your backyard and not do anything with it. You have to know how to take care of it. So, this educates the community of what horse ownership in tells."

The last day of spring camp will be on Friday.

Preregistering your little one is encouraged but not required.

