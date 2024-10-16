UPDATE: Access Across Tracks project in Southwest Tallahassee may get new funding

The Connecting Tallahassee: Access Across Tracks project is supposed to upgrade roadways and sidewalks along the Eisenhower Street and Mabry Street railroad crossings.

City Commissioners will decide whether to apply for a $1.6M grant to fund it.

"Feeling safe as I'm crossing these tracks will always be an upper hand."

Ethan Reynolds is a first-year Florida State student. He rides his scooter daily across the Mabry railroad crossings on his way to work.

When he does, there's one thing on his mind.

"Caution, obviously."

The Connecting Tallahassee: Access Across Tracks project is supposed to upgrade roadways and sidewalks along the Eisenhower Street and Mabry Street railroad crossings.

I asked Reynolds how he feels about the project's goals: to improve quality of life, public safety, and infrastructure.

"It makes me feel seen, it makes me feel like they're doing something to help."

City Commissioners will decide whether to approve an application for a Pilot Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It's worth 1.6 million dollars.

If awarded, the city will have to put up an equal amount.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson told me earlier this year what he's heard from Southwest Tallahassee neighbors since the project started.

"They appreciate what we've done, it's been a big improvement for them."

Making more improvements is what both neighbors and the city want to see.

"I say it's very important because certain circumstances could be unexpected."

The action plan to approve the application for the Pilot Grant will be voted on in Wednesday's City Commission meeting. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.