'Twas the week before Christmas

Small Business owners and shoppers try to find ways to work around inflation during the holiday season.

Small business owners offer incentives and services to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“We stay busy year-round although the holidays are extremely important for us," says small business owner Jackie Skelding. She owns Rare Bird in Railroad Square. We last spoke with her on Small Business Saturday. We returned to her shop Sunday…to talk more about the state of retail this holiday season.

“I will say, I feel like with inflation and the cost of everything, groceries and gas going up, people do typically have a more limited budget for luxury good or investment goods like what we sell here at Rare Bird."

Skelding says she understands that shoppers and small business owners have to compromise. “As These different things arise, for us, what we do to help out our customers we offer layaway plans, local delivery, nationwide shipping.”

“For anyone in retail this is the biggest time of the year," says Daniel Skinner. He is both a store owner and a holiday shopper. Like others on both ends of the shopping equation, he can’t ignore that prices overall have gone up about 3.2%.

“It seems like customers have been really receptive to everyone feeling inflation, so they understand that we’ve got to raise prices a little bit."

It’s something small business owners like Skelding tries to make this season enjoyable for her and her customers. “We try and make it as affordable and accessible as possible and offer a goods for a wide range of budgets.”