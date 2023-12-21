Travelers navigate construction in and around Tallahassee airport; see how many more are flying this year

Holiday seasons are the busiest times for people traveling through airports.

TLH has seen an 11.7 percent increase in passenger traffic from November 2022 to November 2023.

Watch the video above to see the reaction from airport passengers during the holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm going back home to New York City!"

The Collins live in Tallahassee, but Thursday, they're off to visit family.

"This is our first time going in the Winter for Christmas so I'm looking forward being in New York."

They, along with thousands of other travelers, made their way through the construction here in Southwest Tallahassee to get to their plane. FDOT is spending $63 million to widen four miles of road between Orange Avenue and Springhill Road.

"This will be my first-time during holiday season, the peak season."

According to a projection from airfare-tracking site, Hopper.com, Thursday Dec. 21 and Friday Dec. 22 are forecast to be the busiest days for airport departures. Although it is the holiday season, I ran into two passengers who are traveling for different reasons.

"When we heard Georgia and FSU are playing in the Orange Bowl, we were like we got to go!" These two passengers have traveled through TLH before. No matter the time of the year, they tell me they'd rather travel through air no matter what.

"I find it easier than traveling on the road. You're avoiding all the headaches, of course you have to show up early during the holidays but it it's nice, it's fun travel."

If you're heading to the airport, you'll notice construction in the passenger terminals. It's part of a renovation project to modernize the waiting areas.

The airport just asked city leaders for an extra million dollars to get the project done while Jet Blue sets up shop to start new service January 4th.

The busy terminal and a little dust won't be stopping the Collins from getting on their way.

"Mentally prepared for it! We always get to the airport way early."