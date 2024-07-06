TRAFFIC ALERT: Main entrance to TLH airport will be closed from July 8 to July 15

Travelers will have to use a different entrance to reach Tallahassee International Airport starting July 8th

The 8-day construction project could get delayed be severe weather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

We've got a traffic alert for Capital Circle Southwest.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

As construction continues on this major Tallahassee road, Monday morning, the main entrance to the airport is set to change.

"I think it's important to let travelers know that it's happening and why it's happening."

What's happening is construction at the Tallahassee International Airport.

I told travelers like Jamie Hall about the new changes that's coming to TLH, and asked if thinks it could impact neighbors as they travel after a busy holiday.

"I would expect so, I think it'll have some impact."

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday the main entrance to Tallahassee International Airport will be closed.

That will last through the following Monday, July 15th.

That means all traffic, including short term and long-term parking and passenger drop off pick-up, will enter the airport through airport access road entrance across from Lake Bradford road.

"It sounds like that would slow things down, I'd assume."

Take a look at this detour map. Travelers and commuters will have to both use this section of Capital Circle Southwest.

For now, the existing exit at TLH will be unchanged during the 8-day project.

All airport construction will be weather dependent and could be delayed in the event of severe weather. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.