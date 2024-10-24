TPD to receive drone replacement money

The Tallahassee Police Department uses drones to monitor large events, conduct searches, and monitor situations.

A 2022 law requires law enforcement to only use drones from approved manufacturers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Terry Gilliam, at City Hall where TPD is trying to improve officer and public safety.

The Tallahassee Police Department uses drones to monitor large events, search for missing persons, and even to help deal with barricaded suspects.

I got to speak to Public Information Officer Damon Miller, with TPD on how these drones are effective.

"It allows us to get a Birds Eye view inside of residences without putting officers in harm's way. It's a very effective tool, It's something we really need and we're happy to have that program here at TPD."

In 2022, Florida lawmakers passed a new law.

It requires law enforcement to stop using drones not produced by an approved manufacturer. That's because of security risks.

Three of TPD's drones are in that unapproved category.

Replacing them will cost $25,000 each.

Wednesday afternoon, Tallahassee Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a $75,000 grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to pay for the new drones.

TPD intends to buy three American-made drones to meet the new requirements.

I'm told the drones that will be replaced could go to local university programs for research purposes. At City Hall, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.