TPD: One person killed in overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police say a man was killed during an overnight shooting on South Adams Street.



Police were trying to disperse a large crowd at 3030 South Adams Street, when the shooting happened.

A man was found dead of a gunshot wound near the entrance of the University Courtyard Apartments.

At least one person was taken into custody.

Full Release:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officers on scene were attempting to disperse a large crowd at 3030 South Adams Street when a shooting occurred. Following the shooting, one adult male was located deceased, from a gunshot wound, near the entrance of University Courtyard Apartments, located at 3025 South Adams Street.

Additionally, one adult male observed by officers shooting a gun during the incident was taken into custody.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information about the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

