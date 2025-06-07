TPD makes arrest in May 1st homicide

Kenneth Law faces a Second Degree Murder charge

He was identified as the suspect in a May 1st shooting in Southwest Tallahassee

Investigators say he knew the victim

The Tallahassee Police Department announced June 6th the arrest of 29 year old Kenneth Law. He's facing a Second Degree Murder charge for the fatal shooting of a man. It took place in the 200 block of Palmetto Street in Southwest Tallahassee.

TPD's press release say evidence and witness statements helped them develop probably cause to arrest Law. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim has been identified as an adult male. TPD says that victim met Law shortly before the shooting took place.

