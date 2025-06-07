Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Tallahassee

Actions

TPD makes arrest in May 1st homicide

Arrest in Palmetto Street homicide
WTXL
A shooting happened May 1st, 2025 in the 200 block of Palmetto St. in Tallahassee
Arrest in Palmetto Street homicide
Posted
and last updated
  • Kenneth Law faces a Second Degree Murder charge
  • He was identified as the suspect in a May 1st shooting in Southwest Tallahassee
  • Investigators say he knew the victim

The Tallahassee Police Department announced June 6th the arrest of 29 year old Kenneth Law. He's facing a Second Degree Murder charge for the fatal shooting of a man. It took place in the 200 block of Palmetto Street in Southwest Tallahassee.

TPD's press release say evidence and witness statements helped them develop probably cause to arrest Law. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim has been identified as an adult male. TPD says that victim met Law shortly before the shooting took place.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood