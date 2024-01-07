TPD investigating suspicious death in Southwest Tallahassee

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a suspcious death in the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road.

This began with a call to the department Sunday morning.

Read the latest news release from TPD below.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 4000 block of Jackson Bluff Road. At approximately 7:15 am, a call was received reference an adult female not breathing. Sadly, she was pronounced deceased.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation and preliminary findings indicate this is an isolated incident and all parties involved have been identified. Based on this information, detectives believe there is no immediate concern for a threat to public safety.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.