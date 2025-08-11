TPD: Driver crashes into business on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Workers spent the day cleaning up debris at a business on West Pensacola Street after a car crashed into the building.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the driver had a medical issue. Officers believe that's what caused him to drive into the Pensacola Smoke Shop around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

EMS arrived on the scene. The driver did not receive a citation. Police didn't have the condition of the man and whether he was taken to the hospital.

