TPD and other local organizations give back to families who need it

TPD hopes for expansion of the donations each year.

TPD donated over 400 items of baby supplies. Such as bottles, diapers, and clothes.

Watch the video above to hear from those organizations and TPD.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Here at TPD headquarters it was about babies, bottles, and badges.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter taking a look at how the Tallahassee Police Department and local organizations pitched in to provide essential items for families that need it.

The Tallahassee Police Department celebrated Giving Tuesday, by giving back to their community.

They donated over 400 items of baby supplies. Such as bottles, diapers, and clothes.

It will help many local organizations like Camelot Community Care, who support young families in need. Case manager for Camelot Community Care, Retundra Johnson tells me how she feels about the generosity.

“It just warms my heart. Just knowing that we’re giving back to these families that are in need.”

Other organizations that received donations were the Refuge House, Brehon Family Services, Chelsea House, and NWF Health Network.

“A lot of it was donated. When they (TPD) donated; they donated to us.”

Chief Lawrence Revell says it's important... And rewarding... to extend a helping hand this time of year.

“It just brings so much joy to see over the 400 items that our officers and community members brought in. It’s just a great day of giving.”

It's a gift that brings joy to others too.

“It means so much to me!”

TPD also says they recognize how important infant care items are and they are happy to contribute to the well-being of infants. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.