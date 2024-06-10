"This is a godsend" - ABC 27, Second Harvest team up to feed hundreds one month after Tallahassee tornadoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is committed to helping those families impacted by those May 10th tornadoes, especially in neighborhoods where families are already dealing with food insecurity.

ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend teamed up to feed hundreds of families Monday. We hosted a free food distribution Monday morning at the FSU-FAMU College of Engineering in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

It’s one of the areas most impacted by those storms. Watch our Instagram reel about it below.

People had their cars packed with essentials like fresh produce, dry goods, bread, and protein. We know storm impacts have made the food insecurity situation more critical.

We had the chance to talk to one woman about what this distribution meant for her family.

“This is a godsend, and helps out a lot. I don't work, and it helps me out very much and it helps a lot of families.

In all we were able to hand out enough food to feed 650 families. If you missed this distribution - you can find a list of other upcoming ones here.