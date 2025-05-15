The Horne Foundation will host their 5th Annual Kicking Out Homelessness Kickball Tournament on Saturday,

Through donations, this event will directly impact City Walk: Urban Mission here in Tallahassee with services they provide.

Watch the video to hear from The Horne Foundation's founder, Joketra Horne as she shares how this event is bigger than just here in Leon County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A fun but competitive event returns to Southwest Tallahassee this weekend, and it's all for a good cause.

The Horne Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Steals & Slides Kicking Out Homelessness Kickball Tournament.

According to Florida's Council on Homelessness, there were about 831 people experiencing homeless on any given night in 2024 in Leon County.

The funds raised will directly benefit Tallahassee’s City Walk. This group’s founder shares how the value behind these events stretches far beyond just here in Leon County.

"Because Florida is behind California and New York in the homeless crisis. So bringing awareness about the homeless crisis in Florida is what the Horne Foundation and initiative like this do."

This year’s tournament will take place this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on FAMU DRS Softball field.

Then the initiative will continue the following weekend in Jacksonville.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.