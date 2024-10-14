The Big Book Give to help get more books into Leon County Schools

The 'Big Book Give' initiative has launched to enrich elementary libraries and classrooms in Leon County Title I schools.

The community is encouraged to donate new books or contribute financially through donation bins at various locations.

The initiative runs through November 30, aiming to provide quality literature to all children, regardless of their background.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The "Big Book Give," a community initiative dedicated to enriching elementary libraries and classroom collections in Leon County Title I schools, has officially launched!

“By donating a new book, each of us contributes to a child’s educational journey, opening doors to knowledge, imagination, and a brighter future,” said School Board Member Alva Smith. “These donations will create lasting resources that empower our students and strengthen our community.”

The community is invited to participate by donating new books or by contributing financially. Donation bins will be stationed at all Capital City Bank locations throughout Tallahassee, along with other participating partners, including Midtown Reader, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and additional local venues. Each bin will display the LCS logo and a QR code for financial donations, allowing for easy support with just a simple scan. The Big Book Give will continue through November 30.

This initiative started by School Board Member Alva Smith and supported by KPMG, aims to bring the gift of books to classrooms and libraries throughout the district, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality literature that ignites curiosity and builds a foundation for lifelong learning.

“KPMG is honored to support the Big Book Give and the Foundation for Leon County Schools to further encourage reading among children in our community. KPMG firmly believes that literacy has a profound effect on a child’s lifelong success and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner on such an important cause” stated Maggie Mickler, Managing Director of KPMG.

“This initiative brings the community together with a shared purpose: to empower students and foster a love of reading. I want to congratulate and thank Alva, KPMG and all of the partners on such a meaningful project,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

How to Help:



Donate a New Book: Visit any of the listed donation sites, including Capital City Bank, Midtown Reader, and St. John’s Episcopal Church, to drop off a new book.



Visit any of the listed donation sites, including Capital City Bank, Midtown Reader, and St. John’s Episcopal Church, to drop off a new book. Give Financially: Use the QR code found on donation bins to contribute securely online (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/bigbookgive [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]).