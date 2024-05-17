“Thank God we’re alive” - Nonprofit helps Southwest Tallahassee neighbors recover from tornado

The volunteer-led Team Rubicon will be working in Tallahassee through May 20th.

Volunteers also tell me a typical workday starts from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Thank God we're alive! Thank God my home is fine, my wife is fine, everything thing is fine. We're all living."

Carl Hall has lived on Tallahassee's Southside for 32 years. He was telling me his first thoughts after the severe storm hit our area.

"It was unexpected, it was definitely unexpected."

I was out with Carl Thursday as he was working to recover from the damage along South Magnolia Street.

He had his gloves and his yard wagon, but he wasn't alone.

"We have a saying. (built to serve) we just like to come out and help the homeowners on their worst day."

That's Incident Commander for Team Rubicon, Rich Locke.

They're a non-profit organization staying at FAMU's Gaither Gymnasium.

They're helping neighbors in storm recovery.

"Right now, we have about four and five-man teams. Chainsaw teams, roof tarping teams out in the field."

I was there Thursday morning as teams were cutting and moving trees, fixing roofs, and more.

I asked Carl how he's feeling days after the storm, and why he decided to join in with the volunteers.

"It's been amazing. They've been here since 8 o'clock this morning. I'm just trying to help them out be up I'm just so thankful that they're here to help us."

"We're trying to get as many houses as we can. We've already completed two work orders; we'll keep working as long as we have our volunteers and the work available."

Work that Carl says he's happy to be a part of.

