Tallahassee Urban League to host voter registration party; how neighbors feel

Thursday it was announced that the Tallahassee Urban League will be hosting a Voter's registration party on Friday, October 4th.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors about how the voter registration party could help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

In this upcoming 2024 Presidential election, there's a push to get neighbors registered to vote.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I spent time in my neighborhood talking with people on the importance of voting, and the unique thing that's being done to make that happen.

"It's very important to vote, but I'm going to flip the question. How important is it not to vote? I'll answer— When you don't vote you don't have a voice."

O'Neal Jackson is a Southwest Tallahassee neighbor and an Army veteran. Some may know him by the name— Bossman.

Jackson told me how important it is to vote in the 2024 Presidential election.

"When you vote, you have a voice. Although your candidate may not win, you can still say I expressed my opinion that I wanted X, Y, Z."

It'll include free food and live entertainment. All with one goal in mind. To get people registered to vote, no matter what side of the aisle they're on.

"We're non-partisan, it doesn't make a difference. We just want to register people to vote!"

Curtis Taylor is with the Tallahassee Urban League, and he told me why this event exists in the first place.

"This election that's coming up November the 5th, is the most important election of our lifetime. Everything is on the line."

I asked neighbors like Jackson if he thinks the Voter Registration Party is a good thing for his fellow neighbors.

"Years ago—people used to give us fish and beer to come out and vote. If it takes that, let's give fish beer and chicken to get these people out to vote."

I checked the numbers from the 2020 Presidential Election. More than 62 thousand African Americans were registered to vote in 2020.

Only a little more than 42 thousand turned out for the election.

Those are number people Taylor and Jackson hope to increase.

"We're going to validate and make sure that you're ready and good to go to vote."

"In my neighborhood especially; I tell people, you need to vote."

The last date to register to vote in the November election is Monday October 7th, in Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.